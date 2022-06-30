The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is kicking against suggestions that government should consider moving to the IMF for a financial bailout to address the escalating economic woes.

According to the union, previous IMF interventions have not been able to address the economic challenges in the country, hence such moves will only worsen the growth of the country because of the conditionalities attached.

It is, therefore, proposing home grown solutions to deal with the situation.

General Secretary of the TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, made this call in an interview with Joy News at the 3rd Biannual General council meeting of the TUC.

He, however, demanded an immediate negotiation between government and the labour union towards the payment of cost of leaving allowances, stating that public sector workers are suffering with their meagre salaries.

