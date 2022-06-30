Security Analyst, Paul Boateng, has warned government over recent economic hardships, saying the country might not cross the end of 2024 as a democratic state.

According to Mr Boateng, the country’s democracy is at risk following recent demonstrations by the youth to register their displeasure at what they described as worsening economic conditions in the country.

“We should look to curb this worsening economic hardship. If care is not taken Ghana will not cross 2024 as a democratic country,” he stressed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues on Monday, he advised the government to reignite the hope lost by the citizens before things escalate.

“There is so much confusion in the country whilst the government still pretends not to mind the voices of the people of the country,” he said.

“People are ready to mount series of demonstrations which is more like an uprising and the government should be prepared to see more if these economic hardships are not resolved,” he added.