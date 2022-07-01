There is confusion at the offices of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)’s branch at Tema following the commencement of a new directive on the use of Ghana Card as the sole registration document.

Stranded patrons of the DVLA’s services say there was no prior notice as they only got to know of the implementation of the policy upon getting to the DVLA’s offices today.

Effective 1st July 2022, all customers who are undertaking vehicle registration services should note that the Ghana Card would be the only acceptable identification card, notices displayed at the Tema branch of the DVLA’s offices read.

The notice in reference

While almost all commercial banks in the country have been serving notice through mass media advertisements of a similar policy, there has been no indication from the DVLA and quasi bodies of any such implementation effective today, July 1, 2022.