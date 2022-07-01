The smile of a child is the joy of motherhood; these are the words of Akuapem Poloo as she surprises her son with an expensive gift on his birthday.

Mudassir Muhammed Yakubu took delivery of a mini electric car he had been longing for on the occasion of his 9th birthday.

Despite being low on cash following her court case, Poloo said her son is her topmost priority, for whom she will go above and below to make happy.

An elated Mudassir, who was full of gratitude for the kind gesture, hopped into the car to have a feel, without bothering to unbox his gift.

“Aww I’m even in tears, he said mum thank you he didn’t even expect this cus He knew I’m financially down after my court case,” she wrote.

Also, Akuapem Poloo played it safe this time around with her outfit and post on her son’s birthday, to avoid falling on the wrong side of child activists.

They both rocked decent customs which complimented their complexion beautifully.

Tons of well wishes are pouring in for chief, while others have applauded Poloo for going out of her way to make her son happy.