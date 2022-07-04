Ghanaian singer and song writer, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, known in the entertainment industry as Feli Nuna, has revealed that a lot of people started following her after her banter with hiplife artiste, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.

According to her, the banter she had with A Plus did not affect her in any way, rather, it was a blessing in disguise.

“I don’t think our differences affected me in anyway,” she said.

“Probably he thinks trying to diss me or whatever was for his benefit, his people rather came to follow me,” she added.

The song writer, speaking on Hitz FM’s #DaybreakHitz show, said “it was just a banter, it was just like a social media buzz”.

Feli Nuna indicated that she was promoting her song Towel when the banter started.

“We were out promoting and people were talking about it so this is an incident that happened, and it just went on,” Nuna noted.

READ ALSO: