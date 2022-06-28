A Communicator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kingsford Arthur, alias Dodowa is alleged to have physically assaulted an NDC communicator after losing a debate.

The discussions were on the veracity of The Ghana Card to be used as an e-passport and the indiscriminate increase in fuel prices under Nana Addo as the former blamed the situation on the Ukraine-Russia war.

Making their arguments on FAWE FM, Kingsford allegedly took matters a bit too personal and landed hefty slaps on the NDC communicator, Gideon Kumordzi alias Chief Guvnor.

Kingsford is also alleged to have collected the victim’s phone and smashed it on the cemented floor, damaging it beyond repairs.

Details of the incident were contained in a press statement issued by the office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, who asked for the “madness of physical assaults on political opponents to stop”.

The statement described the NPP stalwart’s abuse as an “act which is not only backward and nonsensical but a show of cowardice and hooliganism which must be treated with the raw contempt it deserves”.

It is said that Kingsford is fond of assaulting NDC communicators, and the press release cited two such incidents.

“It will interest you to note that this is not the first time this nincompoop of a communicator, ‘Dodowa’ has physically attacked our communicators. He committed this same act in the run-up to the 2016 elections against NDCs Solomon Tetteh who outwitted him in arguments at the studios.

Again, in the same 2016, ‘Dodowa’ engaged the late Kportufe Lawrence who later became the NDC’s Constituency Communication Officer in a fierce physical fight at the Fawe FM studios.

He and his likes in the NPP communication Team in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency have threatened many of our communicators with assaults. This madness must stop now!”.

The NDC has therefore resolved to demand the police invite Kingsford for questioning for him to face the full rigors of the law.

The party has also demanded that an unqualified apology and necessary compensations are accorded to Gideon Kumordzie alias Chief Guvnor for the embarrassing slaps he suffered.

The party is also demanding a replacement of the smashed phones.