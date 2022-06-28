Two years of living in denial after news broke out of her marital issues, Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has announced the end of her 9-year-old marriage.

The mother-of-four, in a latest post, has announced she is finally getting a divorce from her husband, Austin Faani, saying she will leave now alive than as a corpse.

True to random speculations, she said there has been trouble in her perceived paradise, yet she is forced to pretend all is well while hoping and praying for a change in her marriage.

Chacha Eke and her husband, Faani Credit:@topartpictures

However, with the absence of the longing change, Chacha has boldly declared on social media that she is done with her marriage, and she believes the decision is long overdue.

She stated in her post that her husband, parents, doctors and lawyers are fully aware of her decision and if there comes a time when she is incommunicado, the police would have to step in.

Chacha further stated that the Welfare Department and Nigerian Police force have her testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.

The reason being that she does not want the truth to be silenced when “I die or go inexplicably missing”

This would be the second time in two years she has announced her intention to leave her husband, whom she said is tormenting her.

A year ago, she made a post accusing her husband of abusing her emotionally and physically.

But, she ate back her words and attributed her rants to a bipolar disorder, despite her family confirming she is indeed being abused.