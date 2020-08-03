A former presidential staffer under the erstwhile John Mahama administration has questioned President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to seek re-election in the December polls.
Stan Dogbe took a swipe at the President, insisting “an almost 80-year-old” man should not be targeting the Presidency.
In a post on Twitter, he also described President Akufo-Addo as “tired” and labeled his government “nepotistic”.
“Why should an almost 80-year-old, tired and nepotistic President @NAkufoAddo be seeking re-election?” Mr Dogbe tweeted.