A former presidential staffer under the erstwhile John Mahama administration has questioned President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to seek re-election in the December polls.

Stan Dogbe took a swipe at the President, insisting “an almost 80-year-old” man should not be targeting the Presidency.

In a post on Twitter, he also described President Akufo-Addo as “tired” and labeled his government “nepotistic”.

“Why should an almost 80-year-old, tired and nepotistic President @NAkufoAddo be seeking re-election?” Mr Dogbe tweeted.