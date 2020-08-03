Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has promised to resign if President Nana Akufo-Addo wins the 2020 December polls.

Mr Boahen made the assertion during a live radio interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Monday morning.

“If Akufo-Addo wins the 2020 December polls, I will resign as the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, I will stop doing politics,” he said.

His statements were in relation to claims that President Nana Akufo-Addo had deliberately deployed soldiers to the strongholds of the NDC to disallow persons in such areas from registering to vote in the 2020 December polls.

“But it [plan to prevent NDC members from voting] won’t work, he will lose the 2020 elections,” he added.

MORE STORIES:

General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in a video fast circulating on social media, is seen angrily exchanging words with the soldiers stationed at Banda in the Bono Region for blocking the road to stop busloads of people from accessing registration centres.

The NDC claims its a deliberate attempt by the ruling New Patriotic Party to disenfranchise NDC members in the area from registering and voting.