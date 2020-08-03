Nigeria’s international woes have increased as Dubai withdraws visa application for the country.

Apart from being blacklisted from applying for jobs in some Dubai organisations as well as tourist sites, a latest update has announced all-purpose visas are also on hold.

The statement said all visa renewal for Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as permanent residents returning approvals for Nigerians, have been stopped.

It also continued that tourist visas for Nigerians were on hold, while other countries have been given a nod for application.

Also, all previously issued visas before the latest update remain invalid and every visa issued for Nigerians presently in Dubai expires in seven days.

Following the release, a major employer, Shirley Recruitment Consultant in Dubai, has listed boldly in its job qualification that all African countries, except Nigeria, are eligible.

This comes at the back of the arrest and extradition of alleged notorious fraudster, Hushpuppi and his accomplices by the Dubai interpol.

He is alleged to have duped residents and non-residents to a tune of $435.6 million.