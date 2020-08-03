Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, through his musical prowess and charisma, has gained lots of admiration from Ghanaians.

One of such fans is the Deputy Minister for Transport, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.

Singing the praises of Shatta Wale for his collaboration with Beyonce in the ‘Already’ hit song in the studios of Adom FM, Mr Titus-Glover described the boss of the Shatta Movement as the face of the Ghana Music Industry.

“Shatta Wale is now the face of the music industry, he is a very big brand. I love Shatta Wale and have always been a huge fan of his [sic],” he asserted during an interview on the Dwaso Nsem show on Monday.

Speaking further, he noted that the likes of Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie have also done really well for themselves and also need to be appreciated and celebrated.