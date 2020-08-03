Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has congratulated dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, on his song with Beyoncé.

The release of Beyonce’s ‘Already’ music video that features Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has triggered reactions from fans and industry players.

Joining the chorus of tributes was Prof. Opoku-Agyemang who took to social media to shower congratulatory messages on the musician.

Beyonce and Shatta Wale

According to her, she is proud of the fact that Shatta Wale, Dwpacademyworld (dancers) and Blitz The Ambassador (Film director) raised the flag of Ghana high through their hard work.

She added that they should keep up with the hard work and they will keep going higher.

