Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, is the latest personality to congratulate dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, on his song with Beyoncé.

This follows congratulatory messages from some Ghanaian celebrities, especially those in the music sphere, after visuals of the ‘Already’ song dropped officially.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah lauded the artiste born, Charles Nii Armah, adding that he has made Ghana proud.

Beyonce initially announced the news with a surprise one-minute trailer for the visual album — which has also been described as a film — on her website in June, giving fans a first look at the Lion King-inspired release.

