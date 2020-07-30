American pop star, Beyoncé Knowles, has finally shared exclusives on her new visual album, ‘Black Is King’, which features iconic musicians across the globe including Ghana’s dancehall star Shatta Wale.

In her latest interview, the wife of Hip-hop rapper Jay-Z said she had to travel to many countries in Africa and other continents to shoot the visuals for her latest project making waves on social media and the countries included Ghana.

The interview didn’t capture when exactly she landed in Ghana but it can be recalled that her mum was part of the tall list of celebrities who visited Ghana last December during the Year of Return festivities – leaving some social media users to believe Beyoncé came with her.

Additionally, the pop icon shared a photo during the same Year of Return epoch that got many wondering if she was already in Ghana and keeping it a secret.

She posted a photo showing off her braids with posters of hairstyles behind her depicting a typical Ghanaian saloon or barbershop.

Beyoncé wearing braids, usually called ‘rasta’ in the Ghanaian parlance.

In the one-minute video, Beyoncé expressed her excitement for collaborating with creatives around the world.

MORE:

This is what she had to say:

Black is king is finally here. I am so excited … it’s been a year in the making. I worked in the diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of the lion king.

The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural setting and raw new talent but it all started in my backyard. From my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyons.

It was truly a journey to bring this film to life. And my hope is that, it shapes the global perception of the word black which always means an inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me.

Black Is King means black is rich in history, purpose in many lengths. I hope y’all love it and I hope y’all enjoyed it and see it tonight.

