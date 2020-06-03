Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah who is known to many as Shatta Wale, has reacted to Billboard’s latest stats that ranked him number in Ghana per views garnered on YouTube.

Reacting to the news, Shatta Wale said Ghana’s music industry fails to see his worth because he is rated lesser in his country compared to statistics compiled abroad.

He took to his Twitter to say, the world says am No1 through statistics but Ghana music industry says am number Last …Na dat matter we deh try settle since 1960. Big up every Shatta Movement fan [SIC].

The world says am No1 through statistics but Ghana music industry says am number Last …Na dat matter we deh try settle since 1960😂😂😂😂 Big up every shatta Movement fan 👊🏾❤️🇬🇭🇳🇬💰❤️ pic.twitter.com/GsjxVJeIIS — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 2, 2020

The International music firm released the list of the most-watched homegrown artistes across Africa from Afrobeats to other genres in 11 African countries based on a year of local YouTube views.

The Already hitmaker topped the charts with 13.26 million views, followed by BET’s Best International Flow rapper, Sarkodie with 11.72 million views, leaving Stonebwoy with third position with 7.86 million views.

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton came fourth, garnering 6.42 million views ahead of Highlife singer Kofi Kinaata who came last on the list for Ghana with 4.63 million views.