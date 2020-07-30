There is trouble in the Highgrade camp as the label’s boss, Samini Dargati has expressed dissatisfaction in his ‘godson’ Stonebwoy.

Samini is particularly unhappy about the fact that Stonebwoy had agreed on a ‘sound clash’ with Shatta Wale without seeking his prior approval or even linking him to the gig.

A few days ago, Samini begged Shatta Wale for a musical battle to iron out their long-standing differences only for Shatta to ignore him and choose his ‘protege’.

The situation has made Samini, who feels Stonebwoy should have given him due respect as a senior in the game, doubt Stonebwoy’s loyalty to him.

I expect you to hold my back and defend me like I do. When issues spring up, we cover it lowkey and talk and know how to handle things, that’s how I expect you to do things when they are going this way. I did not expect Bandana to be the one to call me or for me to see it online, Samini said in a video making rounds on social media.

RELATED

Samini said Shatta Wale being a senior colleague should have been paired with him and not any mismatch of a musician.

The Di Wo Line Mu hitmaker, expressing his grievances in the video explained that Stonebwoy was fond of neglecting him when he gets the opportunity to be on big stages.

Watch Samini’s video below: