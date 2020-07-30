Daughter of Ghanaian entrepreneur and social media influencer, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, has set the internet on fire with her latest video.

The beautiful little girl, Naila, has caught the eye of many with the video which captured her serve some fashion goals.

Naila was seated in a chair as she was being dressed up in a flowery matching gold colour outfit and head scarf.

Hajia4Real, taking to Instagram, posted the adorable video which had Stonebwoy’s viral ‘Putuu’ track playing in the background.

‘I just love this video 😍😍 mini me ❤️#GoldenGift@naila4real, she captioned.

Meanwhile, fans are gushing over the little girl’s beauty with some indicating she will be way prettier than her mum.

Watch the video below: