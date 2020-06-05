Ghanaian Instagram model and actress, Hajia4real, has caused massive stir on social media with her latest post.

Hajiai4real has released a video of herself and her lookalike daughter wearing the same dress and having a mother and daughter moment.

In the video, both mother and daughter were seen sporting the same hairstyle, wearing the same necklace and black dress which made them appear like twins.

Hajiai4real’s daughter, who appeared all-grown up, was seen singing with her mother for their followers.

Captioning the photo, Hajiai4reall wrote : “Mummy and daughter time.”

Hajia4real is known for her occasional photo and video releases on social media which always cause traffic on her page.