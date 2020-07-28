Award-winning Dancehall icon, Stonebwoy, has got social media buzzing after he reacted to a viral video of Shatta Wale chilling with his ‘Putuu’ song.

Stonebwoy, in his reaction, was excited that his colleague, Shatta Wale, loves a song which some people have boldly come out to condemn.

In an Instagram stories post, Stonebwoy said if Shatta Wale has endorsed his ‘Putuu’ freestyle song then it is indeed a hit song.

Stonebwoy wrote: “SM Boss! Endorse #PutuuFreestyle P3TW333333 1LUV.”

Since the release of Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ song, it has gone viral with serveral social media users recording videos of themselves singing or dancing to the song and posting it online.