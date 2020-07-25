Ghanaian Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has waded into the ongoing debate about Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ hit song.

According to Shatta Wale, it appears the trend now is for artistes to release songs that do not make meaning.

Shatta Wale’s comments come after criticisms by some industry players against Stonebwoy for releasing his ‘Putuu’ hit song.

In a Snapchat post, Shatta Wale wondered if singing ‘nonsense’ is the new normal in the music industry.

He also sought the opinion of his fans on whether he should also release a ‘nonsense’ song.

Posting on his Snapchat, Shatta Wale wrote: “Ei ryt now nonsense singing be the eish now. Make I drop mine anaa?”

