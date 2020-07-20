‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty, has teased his fans with a possible collaboration with dancehall musician, Stonebwoy after the latter released a ‘gibberish’ song making waves on social media.

Stonebwoy invented his own specialised jargon that seems nonsensical to music listeners in the new song he released.

Believed to be the king of gibberish lyrics, Patapaa said he would like to jump on the song with the Bhimnation boss.

MORE:

He captioned a video he posted of Stonebwoy:

Are you ready for a Remix ???#Pa2PaSojas, This is our thing, Let’s all support massively… #PUTUUFREESTYLEREMIX 🔥

Check out his post below: