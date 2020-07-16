Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has advised the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, to stop speaking English on television, especially when he’s angry.

A video posted on the Instagram page of the actor has him relaxing in his bed as he lamented over the issue.

According to the actor, Chairman Wontumi’s television appearances, especially when he is unhappy about something, expose him to public ridicule on social media.

Kwaku Manu said he felt obliged to advise the NPP chairman because if he didn’t, there will be no one else to do so, drawing laughter from his fans.

The actor said he’s standing in as a friend, son, nephew to talk to Chairman Wontumi.

Kwaku Manu, among other things, claimed he’s been having sleepless nights over the past days as people keep posting the Chairman’s English on social media.

Chairman Wontumi is a past student of Kumasi-based Prempeh College who appears to have difficulty addressing issues in the Queen’s language.

The inability to flow in the English language has, however, not deterred him as he continues to speak his mind on matters, using English.

