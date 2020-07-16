A baby, reported to be just 18 months old, has been allegedly kidnapped at Gbawe in the Greater Accra region.

According to sources, the baby was kidnapped for ritual purposes by some ‘sakawa boys’ in the area.

In an interview with Adom News, caretaker of the little boy, identified only as Akosua, said she took notice of a man with a sack, popularly known as ‘efiewura suame’ in the local parlance, and believes the man put the little boy into the bag.

“I left him to go take my bath and upon returning from the bathhouse, he was nowhere to be found,” she told Adom News.

OTHER STORIES:

Meanwhile, mother of the child, also identified only as Bernice, speaking to Adom News amid tears pleaded with the general public to help her find her child.

Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party for Weija Gbawe, Michael Danquah, expressed his surprise at the incident.

View photos of the boy below: