Students of Kpandai Senior High School (SHS) in the Northern region have fled from the school’s campus after engaging in a scuffle with police officers.

The students on Wednesday evening, according to Mrs Faustina Nayam, the District Director of Education for the area, caused a melee after a housemistress of the school seized some cell phones from a group of students.

“It all happened when a housemistress of the school seized phones from some female students of the school, the girls came out of their dormitories shouting that they won’t allow the housemistress take away their phones. And when the male students saw this, they also came to join in and started destroying school property,” she said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show.

“The students destroyed 15 veronica buckets, two notice boards, the headmaster’s car and also the school’s science laboratory,” she further said.

The disorder caused by the students forced the headmaster of the school to call the district commander to come help contain the situation.

But the police commander and his team were attacked by the entire student body. The police commander, with some other five police officers, sustained various injuries with three currently on admission at the hospital.

OTHER STORIES:



Speaking further, Mrs Nayam said due to the inability of the police to contain the situation, military reinforcement was called upon to help with the situation.

However, the students, upon seeing the military reinforcement, took to their heels and fled from the school.

“As I speak with you now, not a single student is in the school, they’ve all run away and are now in their homes,” she added.

She pleaded with parents to convince their wards to come back to the school and assured them of their safety.