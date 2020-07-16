The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reacted to the death of a final year student of Gwiraman Senior High School (SHS) in the Western region.

The deceased, Nathaniel Yankey, passed on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after he was rushed to the Essikado Hospital.

According to reports, his condition deteriorated after school authorities denied him permission to go home for treatment.

His distraught mother, Mena Adjoa Essoun, blamed school authorities for the demise of her son.

But the GES in a statement, copied to Adomonline.com, said the boy did not die on campus as it has been reported.

ALSO READ:

Rather, the statement said the deceased was living in a hostel owned by a private individual.

When his condition got worse, he went home on Friday July 10, 2020.

However, when management of Gwiraman SHS called to check on him, they were told he had died in the morning, the statement added.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: