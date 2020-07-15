Ace gospel musician, Lady Prempeh, has expressed her readiness to feature secular artiste, Patapaa, if the need arises.

Lady Prempeh explained her household and close contacts know she is a Patapeezy fan and it will be an honour to have him on one of her songs.

She nonetheless stated the decision will be dependent on the direction of God.

“If featuring Patapaa will give me the audience to preach and win souls for God, why not,” she said in an interview with Okay FM.

For this same reason, Lady Prempeh released a gospel song titled ‘Odo Yi Wohe’, with rapper Asem.

In the interview, she asserted she has not regretted recruiting Asem on her project because the power to judge does not rest with her.