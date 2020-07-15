Entertainment and fashion go hand-in-hand hence Ghanaian gospel musicians now lead the fashion craze more than any.

Over the years, it’s secular musicians who have been seen more with with their high fashion senses.

But, some gospel musicians aren’t lying low as they are promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, aside from touching souls with her songs, is inspiring fashion direction for gospel music with her elegant fashion sense.

Ohemaa Mercy is the perfect style-influencer for young ladies who want to step up their fashion game.

We checked her Instagram page and we are inspired by her looks.

Check them out: