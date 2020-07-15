The Ministry of Communications has notified the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) of its intention to reduce the six channels it currently operates to three.

In a letter signed by the Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, it said “this is to ensure there is redundancy on the National DTT platform which is currently at full capacity.”

READ ALSO:

“You will, therefore, be required to consolidate your programming in line with this directive,” the June 26 letter read.

The state broadcaster currently operates six TV channels. When the directive takes effect, GBC will be left with three.

It further stated that after the planned future expansion of capacity on the network, which has been delayed by the pandemic and the uncertainties generated in global supply chains, the GBC will be allocated additional channels.

The Ministry’s directive to the state broadcaster will have to be effected within 60 days, according to the letter.

Below is the minister’s letter: