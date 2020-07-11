Ghanaian gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy, has taken to social media to share a photo of her first child, Kelvin Twum-Ampofo.

The photo was to mark her son’s 17th birthday today, July 11, 2020.

The photo captured a young handsome man who gave off a broad smile with his punk haircut.

Taking to Instagram, she prayed for God’s blessings upon the young man as she expressed her excitement about he making her a mother the first time.

She wrote: “Family help me to celebrate this wonderful gift that made me a mum for the first time;v17 years God has been so good.”

Watch the photo below:



