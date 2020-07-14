Deloris Frimpong Manso, known wildly as Delay, has descended on a male fan who asked her whether he can be her toyboy.

The fan, who goes by the name Fuckson, while commenting on a photo Delay posted, said: Can I be your toyboy?

The comment by the fan triggered anger in Delay, putting the young man in his place.

She replied by asking the guy not to be lazy and get himself a job.

She posted; Go and get yourself a job. You are a man. No one will feed you! Don’t be lazy!!!

Check out the post below: