Ghana has recorded 264 new Covid-19 cases bringing the number of total cases as of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to 25,252.

The new cases were confirmed in 26 districts in six regions of Ghana.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Greater Accra region continues to record the most number of cases with 13,869.

The Director of Public Health of GHS, Dr Badu Sarkodie, said the coastal and middle belts continue to be hotspots of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths remains at 139 with recoveries now 21,391 which pegs the number of active cases at 3,716.

Read the regions leading case count below:

Greater Accra region – 13,869

Ashanti region – 5,277

Western region – 2,189

Central reigon – 1,110