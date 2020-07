Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has taken to social media to wow fans with a display of his footballing skills.

A video sighted on Instagram has the musician in blue shorts and black t-shirt as he tossed the ball about like a real professional.

Many fans who have been stunned by his skills have commended him for the juggling and heading drills.

Medikal posting the video as he bragged with the caption “Full player, forget.”

