Social media users are mocking celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui over a new video which has captured them recording a song together.

The video, which was sighted on Instagram, captured moments the couple attempted to record a cover of Adele’s ‘someone like you’ song.

Attempts to harmonise the song proved futile as Fella sounded off key.

ALSO READ:

The recording which did not sit well with many fans after the video popped up online have described it as noise pollution.

Watch the video below: