Celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui, are doing their best and leaving netizens green with envy as they rock matching tattoos.

Mr and Mrs Mensah, barely two months after tying the knot, have ensured they never leave the minds of Ghanaians.

From Benz, to surprise birthday bash, the couple have moved to the next level as they imprint their alter ego on their skin.

Medikal and Fella Makafui tattoo their arms

The head of ‘Lion et lionne’ as they chose to call it was inked on their arms and the couple could not wait to show it to the world.

The head of the lion was drawn in halves, Medikal bearing the iconic mane that encircles a lion to signify he is the man of the house, with actress Makafui bearing the other half as a lioness.

Watch the video above: