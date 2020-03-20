Newly weds, Fella Makafui and Medikal, have given naysayers something to talk about while they get loved up on their honeymoon.

Social media woke up to news of Medikal gifting his wife a brand new AMG Benz as appreciation for being by his side.

Fella Makafui, who seemed surprised, burst into tears as she hopped into the white Benz with number plate FELLA 20-20.

In another video sighted on social media, Medikal hinted the number plate cost GH¢ 8,000.00 which has already been paid for, warning police not to stop her when she hits the road.

This is the secomd time ‘Mr Loverboy’ has gifted his partner a car, the first was an Audi A8.

Moments after reviving from the shock, Fella Makafui rushed to Instagram to rant about how lucky she is to have a perfect husband like Medikal.

But, bloggers have criticised them because they claim the car is in Medikal’s name and not Fella Makafui.