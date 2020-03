Boss of AMG Business, Criss Waddle, is gifting hand sanitisers to some residents of Tema to keep them safe in the wake of the deadly coronavirus.

He made the announcement on Twitter for any resident who needs a sanitiser to contact him and have one delivered at his/her doorsteps.

However, following the rampant demand for his sanitisers and the bid to establish a rapport with his fans, Criss Waddle opted to deliver some of the sanitisers personally.

Read some reactions from his fans:

Thank u waddle, 4 doing the work of God https://t.co/ryHHn72Y7i — samuel Blakmoore (@SBlakmoore) March 19, 2020

Criss Waddle is doing the Lord's work by sharing sanitizers in Tema but more politicians quarantine dema selves for house — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) March 19, 2020

Heroes don't always wear capes. Criss waddle a musician is here helping people with sanitizers in this hard times.. But Your MP you voted for is at home just telling you to take care of yourself.. SMH these politicians are much worse than the virus. God bless @CrissWaddle https://t.co/oZDQ2WmEI8 — D.T (@mr_Akye) March 19, 2020

Bless up man may u live long — SARKODIE NEBA SARK✝️🇬🇭 (@NebaSark) March 19, 2020