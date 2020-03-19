President Akufo-Addo has directed the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry to ensure that all health facilities have constant flow of water and have enough saved for the days ahead.

The Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry in carrying out the directive has charged health facilities with special emphasis on designated hospitals such as Tema General Hospital to do away with things that ordinarily would waste treated water.

Deputy Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Michael Gyato on a visit to Tema General Hospital which has an isolation centre for the outbreak told the facility to use water judiciously.

“In times like these, you wouldn’t want to waste treated water which is one of the most essentials in a pandemic. There is also the need to have a reservoir to store enough water as power outage can disrupt supply,” he said.

ALSO READ:

The Deputy Minister who visited the hospital with officials of Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWCL) was to familiarize himself with challenges of the facility regarding water supply.

The caution to conserve water is however not limited to health facilities but the general public as well.

He did not rule out possible rationing by GWCL to be able to serve all customers.

Mr Gyato encouraged management of Tema General Hospital to get additional water storage to the existing one.

Meanwhile, management of the Tema General Hospital assured it is putting in place internal measures to augment sources including water from its boreholes.

