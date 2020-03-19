The Ministry of Health (MoH) has directed all Directors and Principals of all schools in Ghana to allow their final students to go home.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a national address called for the closure of schools up to the university level with final year students expected to stay as they prepare for their Basic Education Certificate Examination and West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

To that effect, the MoH has directed all students should vacate the various schools latest by Wednesday, March 18, 2020 as part of measures to prevent spread of the disease.

