President Akufo-Addo this morning at the Jubilee House led a host of prominent pastors in the country to pray against the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the country.

The president commencing the prayer meeting expressed optimism that the Lord Almighty will deliver Ghana from the deadly virus.

“I believe this morning’s prayer offered in faith will help heal our nation and help raise Ghana up, and with our faith as Ghanaians in the Almighty we will overcome this challenge, this too will pass, may god help our dear nation,” the president said.