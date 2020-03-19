Ghana has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus.

This brings to nine the total number of cases in Ghana.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this on his Twitter account.

According to him, health services are still managing all suspected and confirmed cases well.

Covid-19 Update

Unfortunately we have confirmed two more cases overnight. Ghana’s case count is now at 9. Health services are still managing all suspected and confirmed cases well. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 19, 2020

At a press conference Wednesday evening, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said health experts had told government officials that the next two weeks will be critical in Ghana’s fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “the health experts tell us that the next two weeks are going to be critical in determining whether or not we are going to get significant community spread. They tell us that the general theory pandemic management is that often it is likely the numbers go up a bit before it curves or the situation gets better.

“Therefore, they are bracing for the possibility of some limited recordings of more cases in the medium term but they continue to assure us that the systems they are putting together and continue to ramp-up are such that we will be able to contain it and hold this virus in check.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah affirmed the government’s commitment in ensuring the safety of every citizen by ensuring that all the measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus are adhered to.