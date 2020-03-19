The leader and founder of Creator’s Hand Chapel (CHC), Prophet Eric Boahen has announced how church services will be held following the ban on public gatherings by the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo over the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Zion Felix, Prophet Boahen said the president’s directive has been taken into consideration but that won’t stop believers from worshiping the Highest God.

He stated that the directive from the president is a good call but they won’t sit aloof without praying.

According to him, there are so many ways that prayers can be done. Prophet Eric Boahen mentioned online or Facebook Live as one of the means that will be used following the ban on public gathering in the country.

The CHC leader disclosed that intensive prayers will be held for Ghana and the world at large.

He also made known his readiness to buy data for people who cannot afford so that they can also join the prayers and church services online.

Prophet Eric Boahen stressed that this is not the time for Christians to relax or sleep.

He continued during the chat with Zionfelix that his church’s usual Thursday and Sunday services will happen but not at the church auditorium but Facebook Live where everybody on this planet can join him.