Government has denied claims making the rounds on social media that President Nana Akufo-Addo and some of his appointees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, cautioned persons to desist from the practice of spreading fake news.

“There are people even though in these trying times take delight in fabricating stories and throwing them out there on social media.

“Sometimes for political purposes, sometimes for mere humour, we would like to discourage such practices,” he said.

Instead, he advised that people should propagate the preventive etiquette which includes hands washing, social distancing, among others to be practiced to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, the Ofoase Ayeribi MP denied reports that government will seek the services of celebrities in their campaign against coronavirus.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said they are not going to employ ambassadors and pay them for the job.

He clarified that government is, however, seeking to work with people who have large followings on social media to disseminate information on the pandemic.

“Government doesn’t intend to pay any celebrity to go out there to become ambassadors for COVID-19. I mentioned in our meeting with the GJA, NMC etc. that we were also thinking of having persons with large following share our messages,” he said.