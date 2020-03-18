The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Gloria Akufo has laid before Parliament, the Impositions and Restrictions Bill, 2020.

This is to give legal backing to President Akufo-Addo measures to prevent the spread of the infectious virus.

“The Bill is therefore intended to provide a legislative framework in consonance with the Constitution, for the imposition of restrictions, as a quick and effective means of intervention to address emergencies”, the memorandum in part read.

The bill has been referred to the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament for consideration.

