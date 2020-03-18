An Executive Member of the 31st December Women’s Movement, Sherry Ayitey, believes the exit of its Former President, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, was borne out of personal decisions.

According to the Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Nana Konadu was not ousted from the movement but only exhibited her freedom of association and choices.

Madam Ayitey, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, said despite the role she played, she is no longer with the movement but work will continue.

“If you are tired of being a member of a group, you are free to leave so she did what she could as a president and now we have an interim management committee who are steering the affairs of the committee,” she said.

She stressed the former First Lady’s exit from the movement does not make them enemies, adding “if you are tired of being a member of a group, you are free to go.”

Mrs Rawlings, before her exit, was the president for the women’s movement which seeks to support and promote empowerment through education.