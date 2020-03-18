General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, has described the Electoral Commission (EC)’s decision to push its intended voter registration exercise as being borne of of incompetence.

Mr Nketia is of the view that the postponement of the exercise, which was scheduled for April 18, 2020 has nothing to do with the President’s recent directive on public gatherings but rather, it is due to the EC’s unpreparedness to carry out the exercise.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

According to him, the EC is yet to import the machines it will be using for the exercise, a situation he has described as “a sign of their incompetence” on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show Wednesday.

The EC has, through a statement issued Tuesday, announced a postment of the registration exercise which was scheduled for April 18, 2020, attributing the postponement to the president’s directive but is yet to give a new date.

Commenting on the statement, Mr Asiedu-Nketia said the EC was only using the President directive as a cover up for their failure.

Mrs Jean Mensa, Chair for the Electoral Commission (EC)

“The EC wants it to appear as though they would have been able to undertake the registration exercise but for the President’s directive but that’s a lie. They are just not ready to do the exercise. They have failed and are putting the blame on COVID-19,” Mr Nketia observed.

He asserted that the postponement of the registration exercise will have implications for the electoral processes as the new voters’ register might not be fully ready before the December 7 polls.