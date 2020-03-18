Ghana’s power generation company, Volta River Authority (VRA), has suspended visits to its power generating and recreational facilities across the country.

“Management of the Volta River Authority wishes to inform the general public that, as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, visits to any of the underlisted Authority’s Power Generating facilities across the country are suspended with immediate effect until further notice,” the VRA noted in a press statement dated March 17, 2020, copied to Adomonline.com.

Power generating facilities to which visits have been suspended include the Akosombo and Kpong power generating stations.

Read details of press release: