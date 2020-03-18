The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will in due course announce a new date for the compilation of the new voters’ register following the ban on public gatherings.

According to the Commission, it has noted with concern media reports that seek to suggest the compilation, which was scheduled for April 18, 2020 has been cancelled.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annor, it said plans were far advanced for a successful compilation to take off.

READ ALSO:

It added the Commission was taking the necessary steps to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and safeguard them from the virus.

The statement also urged the public to prepare for the upcoming exercise.

Read the full statement below: