A group of unidentified students of Kings College of Commerce, in River State, Nigeria have allegedly beaten to death one of their mates.

Though it is unclear what triggered the action, reports indicate the incident happened on the premises of the school leading to the boy’s death on Friday.

A Facebook user, Misspdd Wokoma, believed to be a relative of the victim, narrating the incident disclosed the gang beat the young boy amidst pounding his chest and stomach.

She added the prime suspects have since fled to an unknown destination after the news of the boys’ death got to the school.

Her post read: “Death with so much guts and audacity, invaded our home and snatched our bright shining star away. He was not sick, but died to the wickedness of humanity. On Friday last week, his classmates without any squabbles, ganged up and beat him.”

Read the post below: