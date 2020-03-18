Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has said he would stay away from his family when he arrives in Ghana from the United States of America (USA).

Speaking exclusively on Hitz FM‘s Cruise Control, he explained that, he would be in self-quarantine during that period to check whether or not he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

According to him, the safety of his family is extremely important, therefore, he would not want to endanger their lives until he is certain it is safe to be with them.

It is good to take precautions just to make sure everybody is safe. I’ll go to the countryside…It will be like a vacation for me, he told Da Don.

However, Stonebwoy said he and his team, at the moment, are fine and they are taking the needed precautions to not contract the virus even while they are in the US.

The artiste has, however, cancelled some of his tours because of the virus to ensure the well-being of his fans and team.

Now the Corona is everywhere so no one is running…From observation, it’s a big problem in the world but life has to go on.

Stonebwoy added that he would help educate the masses about the virus and how they can stay safe.