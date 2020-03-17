Jordan Ayew has been named the 7th best player in Europe over the last month by International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory.

The 28-year-old has been on a scintillating form for the Eagles before the suspension of the league season due to coronavirus.

Jordan has scored five winners for Palace this season and winning 17 points in the process.

According to the report compiled by CIES Football Observatory, the former Swansea City and Aston Villa forward was ranked among the likes of Juan Cuadrado of Juventus, Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal.

He was ranked higher than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar for the period.

Jordan, who has equaled Tony Yeboah in the Premier League, is also notably one of only two players from the English Premier League in the top 10, along with Aubameyang, while Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso placed 12th.

CIES Football Observatory outlined the criteria they used for their ranking in their latest report.

These were categorised into six areas – shooting, change creation, distribution, rigour, recovery and take on.

These were further broken down to include creativity, vision, technique, accuracy and risk-taking among other things.

Here is the list of the best players for the month of February/March:

Juan Cuadrado – 97.3 (Juventus FC)

Serge Gnabry – 96.5 (FC Bayern München)

Fabián Ruiz – 95.7 (SSC Napoli)

Luis Alberto – 95.7 (SS Lazio)

Thomas Müller – 94.7 (FC Bayern München)

Nikola Maksimović – 94.3 (SSC Napoli)

Jordan Ayew – 94.0 (Crystal Palace FC)

Kai Havertz – 93.7 (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 93.3 (Arsenal FC)

Jonathan Tah – 93.3 (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

Joshua Kimmich – 93.0 (FC Bayern München)

Marcos Alonso – 93.0 (Chelsea FC)